PDP extends tenure of Anambra ward, LGA, state caretaker committees

December 7, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended tenure of caretaker committees in wards, local governments and chapters of party in Anambra State.

party disclosed this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday.

Ologbondiyan said that decision of National Working Committee (NWC) in that regard, was in view of urgent need to ensure proper structure in all organs of the party at all levels across the state.

“In line with the of PDP constitution 2017 (as amended) tenure of caretaker committees has been extended for a not exceeding 30 days to give stakeholders enough time for broader consultations on the Anambra chapter of the party.

PDP charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and members in Anambra to remain united and continue to work together in interest of party in the state.”(NAN)

