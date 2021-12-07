PDP extends tenure of Anambra ward, LGA, state caretaker committees

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the tenure of caretaker committees in wards, local governments and state chapters of the party in Anambra State.

The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Monday.

Ologbondiyan said that the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) in that regard, was in view of the urgent need to ensure proper structure in all organs of the party at all levels across the state.

“In line with the provisions of the PDP constitution 2017 (as amended) the tenure of the caretaker committees has been extended for a period not exceeding 30 days to give stakeholders enough time for broader consultations on the Anambra state chapter of the party.

“The PDP charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and members in Anambra to remain united and continue to work together in the interest of the party in the state.”(NAN)

