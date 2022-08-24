Osinbajo physically present at cabinet meeting – See photo



By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday physically attended the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



Osinbajo underwent a surgical operation on July 16, at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.



The vice president was discharged from hospital on July 25 after a successful surgery and rehabilitation.



On Aug. 3, the vice president virtually joined the cabinet meeting.



Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a tweet, said,“ VP Osinbajo is physically attending the weekly Federal Executive Council today.



“He is grateful for all the get-well wishes sent by Nigerians and others from all walks of life since the surgical operation and the recuperation period.



“He intends to be getting up and doing more and more.”



The vice-president had after his discharge from hospital, expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their good wishes.



“My deep gratitude to everyone for your get-well wishes and prayers following my surgery.



“And special appreciation to the amazing team of surgeons, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and the management of the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, for providing such excellent care. “God bless you all,” he said.(NAN)

