Oshiomhole commiserates with Gov. Abiodun over father’s death

The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, has commiserated with the Ogun State Governor, Chief Dapo Abiodun, over the loss of his father.

In a condolence message by the former Edo Governor in Benin on Wednesday, Oshiomhole described the deceased as an “iconic educationist.”

“I received the sad news about the transition of your beloved father.

“I join others to commiserate with you at this most difficult time when you have to summon up all your mental strength and courage to process the loss of a man who has been there for you since your childhood.

“It is a painful experience to lose such an iconic educationist who not only offered the best guidance to his children, but also mentored generations of men and women to achieve their goals in life.

“Yet, even as we mourn, we take consolation in the fact that he lived long enough to witness one of his own sons continue on the path of service to humanity which he pioneered, especially in an exalted position as executive governor of Ogun State.

“Pa Abiodun’s impressive career as a school teacher endeared him to both the young and the old across South West Nigeria who are proud beneficiaries of his renowned capacity to impact not only knowledge but also discipline and core values in all those who were fortunate to come under his tutelage.

“Undoubtedly, he lived a fulfilled life of service to his people and impacted on them quite positively.

“As a devout Christian, he lived by the dictates of his faith which must have resonated with God who rewarded him with long life to a ripe old age of 89 glorious years.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I offer our sincere condolences to you, your widowed mother, your siblings, and the people of Iperu- Iremo, Ogun State for this irreplaceable loss.

“May God receive his soul into paradise and give you the fortitude to come to terms with his absence.”

NAN reports that the Octogenarian father of Ogun State governor passed on Wednesday. (NAN)

