Ondo Poll: CSO Commends INEC for Integrity, Service Delivery

The Electoral Hub has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its outstanding efforts in organizing the November 16, 2024 Ondo State governorship election.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Electoral Hub has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its outstanding efforts in organizing the November 16, 2024 Ondo State governorship election.

Describing the election as one of the best in terms of integrity and service delivery, the organization hailed INEC’s commitment to upholding democratic values and ensuring credible outcomes.

In a post-election statement, Princess Hamman-Obels, Director of The Electoral Hub, attributed the success of the election to the professionalism of INEC officials, particularly the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola. “Mrs. Babalola’s leadership showcased the transformative power of women in governance, setting new standards for electoral excellence. Her adept management of the process demonstrated what we proudly call ‘Black Woman Magic,’” the statement read.

According to Hamman-Obels, the election was notable for several improvements, including the prompt activation of Registration Area Centres (RACs) and early commencement of voting in most polling units.

“The deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was particularly impactful, ensuring quick and transparent accreditation and result uploads. By 6:30 PM on election day, over 90% of polling unit results had been uploaded to the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV),” she stated.

She also praised the peaceful conduct of Ondo State residents, describing them as the “real MVPs” of the election, pointing out that citizens maintained order throughout the process, reinforcing the importance of civic responsibility in achieving credible elections.

However, she noted that the election was not without challenges, adding that incidents of electoral violence, including ballot snatching and shootings in Idanre Local Government Area (LGA), marred an otherwise smooth process. “Additionally, voter turnout was disappointingly low, with only 25% of registered voters participating. Vote trading was another issue, with reports of party agents buying votes for amounts ranging between ₦3,000 and ₦10,000,” she stated.

She noted that despite these setbacks, the Ondo election remains a significant milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey. “This election is a testament to what can be achieved when stakeholders work together to uphold electoral integrity. However, continuous improvement is needed to address challenges like voter apathy, violence, and vote trading,” Hamman-Obels said.

The Electoral Hub called on all stakeholders which include INEC, political parties, civil society, and citizens to sustain the progress made and prioritize reforms that promote electoral accountability and integrity. It reiterated its commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic processes.