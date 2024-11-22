Odigie resigns as Bendel Insurance coach

Monday Odigie has resigned from his position as the Chief Coach of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side Bendel Insurance FC of Benin.

By Usman Aliyu

The notice of his resignation was shared on the official social media accounts of the club on Friday.

“Matchday 13: We will be playing against Kwara Utd on Saturday without coach Monday Odigie.

“He tendered his resignation letter after our 3-2 loss to Rangers on Sunday evening.

“We await Management’s final decision. Meanwhile, our Matchday 13 is behind closed doors .

“Consequently, no fans are allowed into the stadium. This is in adherence to NPFL’s directives,” the club said in its notice.

Efforts to get the confirmation of the club’s Media Officer, Kehinde Osagiede, however, proved abortive, referring to the statement on the official social media handles.

Similarly, calls to coach Odigie were also unanswered.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Insurance have not been impressive in the NPFL current campaign, placing 20th on the log with nine points from 12 games. (NAN)