Obi Cubana’s Lawyer Was Wrong, Says DAFCT Communications









The Management of DAFCT Communications, publishers of P.M.EXPRESS Newspaper, said that their attention has been drawn to a news item on some websites linking the media outfit with a story purportedly done to dent the image of a popular entertainment and hospitality mogul, Obinna Iyiegbu a.k.a Obi Cubana.





“For the avoidance of doubt, P.M.EXPRESS is a reputable media platform ran by a group of trained and respected media personalities with decades of experience in the industry. And over the years, the platform has continued to offer unbiased and balanced reportage on all issues with a professional touch while making positive difference in the society through news dissemination, entertainment and education of readers across board,” the management stated.



“We were shocked as our attention was called to a news item on some websites linking us with a story purportedly done to dent the image of a popular entertainment and hospitality mogul. We sincerely believe that there must be a mix up somewhere.”



“For the records, our media platform has a record of celebrating the achievements of brands, entrepreneurs and successful businesses. We equally at different times, had celebrated and highlighted the achievements of the respected entertainment and hospitality mogul in question. So the management was shocked to read our outfit being linked to a news item purportedly meant to defame the personality in view.”



“Setting the records straight, the story in question was a Court story published online by us without any reference in whatsoever form to the personality of the respected businessman, Obi Cubana or his company. The feature image used was that of a Court gavel; even the image of the personalities involved in the said Court case were not used. It is therefore, a surprise to read that our outfit allegedly used the picture of a personality not involved in the matter in reporting the Court story published.”



“We treasure our hard earned reputation and would not want to be associated with defamatory publications.”



“For the avoidance of doubts, the alleged screenshot sent across by Obi Cubana’s lawyer, Mr. Afam Osigwe SAN, had nothing to do with us even as he did not provide the web link he alluded to us. It is therefore, very wrong not to have crosschecked properly before accusing us wrongfully.”



“Attached is the screenshot of our publication and the web link: https://pmexpressng.com/court-orders-banks-to-freeze-suspected-drug-barons-accounts/





“Excellence and integrity remain our watchwords, and we are focused on raising the bar in the media industry.

We therefore, demand that Obi Cubana’s lawyer, Mr. Afam Osigwe SAN, retract the publication and apologize for malicious damage to the respected journalists and perception managers he mentioned in his publication within 30 days of this publication or we seek legal redress “the DAFCT Communications Management concluded.



Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

