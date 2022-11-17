Oba of Benin seeks stakeholders’ support for new FG’s projects in Edo

By Kevin Okunzuwa

Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has called for stakeholders’ support to actualise the proposed Federal Government’s projects in Edo and the entire South-South zone.

Oba Ewuare made the call when the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace on Thursday in Benin, where he briefed the palace and chiefs on the activities of his ministry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the proposed federal government’s projects included: National Orthopaedic Hospital and National Fistula Hospital, both in Benin, the Edo capital.

Another project is the Centre of Excellence for sickle cell anaemia treatment at University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin.

The royal father commended the minister for supporting the return of looted Benin artifacts his ministry’s efforts at curbing Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

Oba Ewuare, who spoke in Edo language, said: “You are doing your job there and you are getting results.

“It is important to give a piece of advice and support you with prayers to enable you to achieve your goals.

“We are aware that there seems to be some challenges. We will assist you.

“You will recall that the discussion between us on the National Orthopaedic Hospital did not start today. It is important for Edo people to support these projects.

“It is an emergency, and this goes to show that your tenure as a minister is yielding fruits; Edo people are blessed.

“We should continue to support you and your ministry in prayer so that nobody will divert the good things that are coming to Edo. It shall be well with all of us,” the traditional ruler said.

Addressing the Benin throne earlier, Ehanire highlighted the immense benefits of the projects, including employment creation and improvement of productivity in healthcare delivery system.

He attributed some bureaucratic bottlenecks in acquiring land from the state government as largely responsible for the delay in the take-off of the national orthopaedic hospital project.

Ehanire expressed delight that the people of the state were benefiting from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s transformation agenda. (NAN)

