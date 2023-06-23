NYSC sanctions 5 corps members, one to repeat service year in Sokoto

By Habibu Harisu

Mr Usman Yakubu-Yaro, the Sokoto state Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has said that five corps members of the 2022 Batch B stream 2, will serve various punishments while one is to repeat the service year in the state.

Yakubu-Yaro disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Thursday, during the collection of Certificates of National Service by corps members.

He said that the affected corps members were sanctioned for various offences, including absenteeism during their service year.

He noted that the scheme had zero tolerance for truancy and would not hesitate to punish any erring corps member.

According to him, the sanctioned corps members will have their service year extended for at least three weeks or one month, for various misconducts.

He advised those who have completed their service year to utilize the skills aquired during the Skill Acquisition and Enterprenuership Development (SAED) scheme as well be good ambassadors to the nation at large.

He further urged them to be part of the post-camp Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development training to ensure completion.

The State Coordinator said two corps members that distinguished themselves would received the Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar meritorious awards.

He commended the Sokoto state government and Sultanate Council for the support accorded to the NYSC Secretariat and corps members at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

