Northern Senators Forum mourns Useni

The senators, in a statement on Friday by Sen. Abdulaziz Yar’adua, the Chairman of the forum, described Useni’s death as a tremendous loss to the nation.

By Kingsley Okoye

Yar’adua noted that the late Army General was a distinguished statesman who excelled in various fields and dedicated his life to serving the nation.

According to Yar’adua, Useni’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity and progress will never be forgotten.

“His bravery and distinction as a military officer earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and superiors.

“As a politician, Useni was a strong advocate for the nation’s interests and its people, serving as a Senator in the 8th Senate with honour and integrity,” he said.

The NSF chairman said that Useni’s leadership and selfless service inspired a generation of Nigerians.

He added that the deceased’s legacy would continue to inspire future generations.

Yar’adua also stated that members of the NSF would deeply miss the late General’s wisdom, guidance, and leadership, and extended their heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

He prayed that Useni’s soul rests in peace, and that his life and legacy serve as a reminder of the importance of selfless service, patriotism, and dedication to the nation’s well-being.

Useni, a former Minister of Federal Capital Territory, served as a senator in the 8th Senate, representing Plateau South Senatorial District. (NAN)