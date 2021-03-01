NNPP joins APC in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has entirely defected into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Alhaji Yusuf Musa-Gumli, State Chairman of the NNPP, led the party to the state office of the APC in Bauchi on Monday, where he said the decision was unanimous.

He said the entire party structure across 20 local government areas of the state had collapsed their structures into APC and had since obtained membership cards as bonafide members.

He pledged the total loyalty of the defectors to the APC while calling for equity, justice and fairness.

He said “We expect our new party to treat us with sense of brotherhood and party solidarity.

“We consulted widely with the former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, before taking this decision,” he said.

He assured that the defectors would contribute their quota positively towards the development of their new found political party by exhibiting loyalty, honesty, commitment and dedication towards realising objectives of the party.

Gumli explained that APC as a ruling party at federal level had impacted positively especially in the provision of infrastructure, social investment programmes and anti-corruption crusade.

In his remarks, Alhaji Uba Nana, the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman in Bauchi state commended the entire members of the NNPP for defecting into his party.

“Among you the defectors are people of political relevance and sense of honesty and integrity,” he added.

He described their defection as timely and it would significantly add value to the party in future elections, stressing that “we will treat you with equity and fairness as you will enjoy equal right being extended to our founding members.”

He urged them to partake in the ongoing APC revalidation and registration of members.

Musa-Gumli had served as the Commissioner for Finance and Chief of Staff to former Bauchi State Governor, Malam Isa Yuguda. (NAN)