NIS uses anti-corruption unit to boost service delivery

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mohammed Babandede, has said the service is using its Anti-Corruption, Transparency and Monitoring Unit to curb corruption and service delivery.

Babandede made this known while declaring a one-day workshop open on zero tolerance for corruption for officers and men of the NIS, Jigawa Command on Friday in Dutse.

The immigration boss, who was represented by ACI Idris Garba, said that the programme was inaugurated at the Plateau command of the NIS a month ago, noting that corruption had became a serious menace in the country which NIS must stand to fight.

“However, I alone cannot fight corruption as such we must join hands together to fight it.

“The fight against corruption is not the fight for the NIS alone, it is a fight for every security agencies, so also the religious leaders, and as well as the traditional institutions,” Babandede said.

He, therefore, urged all stakeholders to join hands together in order to safeguard the country against the corruption.

According to him, the service had put a lot of mechanism in place that will check corruption, adding that one of the mechanism is the establishment of e-operations.

Babandede said that corruption could easily be monitored through electronic devices which the service had now introduced e-report system, adding that this is the reason why the service introduced e-reports.

“Among which is the border e-control system, a call centre of the CGIS, the chapel of the CGIS, the new passport regime, that has provided a room for none interference between persons to persons.

“The CGI believes that until when you come in contact one-on-one then you start negotiations. The CGI initiated the passport regime that is going to be coordinated through the e-system.

“You don’t have to come, you just send your particulars at your request, your application and the passport will be issued to you without having contact with the officers.”

Earlier, the Comptroller of Immigration, Jigawa Command, Mr Ismail Aliyu, said the workshop was organised by the NIS headquarters for officers and men nationwide in order to acquaint themselves with the new mechanism of fighting corruption.

Aliyu said that Jigawa was the 10th state to benefit from the training, adding that the theme of the workshop is “Sensitisation on the SERVICOM”.

According to him, the facilitators will teach them how best to do their job and how best they receive the general public as well as current security challenges facing the country.

He therefore urged the participants to utilise the opportunity in order to improve service delivery. (NAN)

