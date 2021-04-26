The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Sunday in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to sunny skies over the Northern region of Nigeria.

It further predicted prospects of few thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, Kaduna, Gombe, Kebbi and Sokoto states on Monday.

According to the prediction, North Central cities are expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kogi and Niger state during afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet forecast Inland and Coastal cities of the South to be cloudy with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa and Rivers state during the morning hours.

It further forecast thunderstorms to prevail over Lagos, Rivers, Edo, Cross River, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ogun, Osun, Oyo and Akwa Ibom later in the day.

“For Tuesday, partly cloudy to sunny skies are expected over the Northern cities with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba state during the morning hours.

”Partly cloudy to sunny skies are expected over the region with few localised thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe and Bauch states.

”Partly cloudy to cloudy skies should prevail over the North Central region during morning hours with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal capital Territory, Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi state later in the day.” it stated.

NiMet anticipated cloudy skies over the Inland and Coastal cities of the South with chances of thunderstorms over parts Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Ogun and Ondo states during morning hours of Wednesday.

According to NiMet, there are good prospects of thunderstorms over the entire region in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency envisaged partly cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the Northern region with chances of thunderstorm over parts of Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna states during afternoon and evening hours.

It forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the North Central region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, Kogi, Kwara and Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The Inland and Coastal cities of the South are expected to be in cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Lagos and Ijebu-Ode in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are better prospects of thunderstorms over the entire region,” NiMet stated. (NAN)

