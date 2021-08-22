NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thundery and rainy weather condition across the nation from Monday to Tuesday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted the Northern region to experience isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna and Kano state during the morning hours on Monday.

According to it, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kaduna, Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba and Borno states later in the day.

“Rains are expected over parts of Benue, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours. Further into the day, thunderstorms are expected over Kwara, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Cloudy skies are envisaged over the inland and the coastal regions in the morning with chances of rains over parts of Enugu, Anambra, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom.

“Rains are anticipated over parts of Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ado, Imo, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Lagos and Rivers State during the afternoon and evening hours, “ it said.

The agency predicted thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara State in the morning hours on Tuesday. It forecast thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Kano, Kaduna, Taraba, Adamawa, and Bauchi State later in the day.

NiMet further forecast cloudy skies to prevail over the North Central region with chances of rains over parts of Nasarawa and Benue states during the morning hours.

“Cloudiness is anticipated with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Plateau, and Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon and evening hours.

“It should be predominantly cloudy over the inland and the coastal cities of the South with chances of rains over parts of Cross River, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers and Lagos state in the morning hours.

“ During the afternoon and evening hours, rains are anticipated over parts of Ebonyi, Abia, Ondo, Anambra, Imo, Oyo, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers State, “ it said.

NiMet envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna, Bauchi, Kebbi and Gombe State in the morning hours on Wednesday.

It anticipated prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Zamfara, Sokoto, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, Taraba, and Bauchi state later in the day.

According to the agency, cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central region with chances of rains over Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Kwara, Plateau, and Benue State.

“ The inland and coastal cities of the South should be predominantly cloudy with chances of rains over parts of Imo, Bayelsa, Lagos and Cross River State in the morning hours.

“ Progressing into the day, rains are expected over parts of Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Abia, Delta, Cross River, Lagos, Rivers and Bayelsa state,“ it said. (NAN)

