Nigerian Army warns against threat to national integrity

As troops effort increases crude oil production in Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army (NA) has warned criminal elements and fifth columnists from indulging in attrocious activities that could threaten the integrity of the nation.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya gave the warning on Monday as he declared open, the COAS First Quarter Conference 2023 at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro,, Abuja.

The COAS pointed out, that the conference provided appropriate atmosphere to interact with field commanders and appraise NA operations in the first quarter of the year, with a view to to proferring realistic strategies to improve the performance of troops in ongoing operations across the country.

General Yahaya maintained that the implementation of far reaching decisions taken during the conduct of the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2022 at Sokoto was instrumental to the tremendous achievements recorded by the NA in the first quarter of the year.

Highlighting some of the modest achievements of the NA in the first quarter of 2023, the COAS disclosed that the performance of NA troops during Operation SAFE CONDUCT has been adjudged satisfactory as attested to by reputable global and local organisations.

Other achievements as revealed by the COAS, are the operationalisation of maneuver Brigades across the country, improved Civil Military Cooperation activities to win hearts and minds, infrastructural Development across formations of the NA, procurement of modern platforms and improved training aids as well as establishment of Department of Personnel Management to manage soldiers’ career, among several others.

General Yahaya averred that the effort of troops in collaboration with sister services and other security agencies incrementally shored up crude oil production to about 1.3 million barrels per day, as affirmed by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

He added that troops’ commitment has unequivocally denied terrorists and insurgents, freedom of action, resulting in massive surrendering of BH/ ISWAP terrorists in the northeast.

He commended officers and men of the NA for attaining the unprecedented feat and urged them to remain steadfast.

The COAS expressed appreciation to the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari for his strategic guidance and direction.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of Policy and Plan (Army), Major General Anthony Omozoje stated that deliberate efforts were put in place to implement many of the decisions taken at the last COAS Annual Conference in Sokoto.

He noted that the operational successes so far attained derived from the visionary leadership of the NA and the collective commitment cum professional disposition of troops.

The COAS later presented 14 new Toyota Hilux vehicles to Army Warrant Officers who have attained the pinnacle of their soldiering career.

The Army Chief also commissioned the Faruk Yahaya Historical Park located in Manbilla Barracks, Asokoro Abuja. Research and Development efforts of the NA was also showcased in an exhibition during the conference.