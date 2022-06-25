Nigerian Army graduates 34 personnel in armament, ammunition training

By Oladapo Udom

The Nigerian Army Ordnance School (NAOS) in Epe, Lagos State, has graduated 20 officers and 14 soldiers in its Armament and Ammunition Technical Course 2022.

The training was to further enhance materiel management for the Nigerian army.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, NA, Maj.-Gen. Umar Musa, said that human capacity development remained a major component for attainment of professionalism and success in every organisation.

The GOC was represented by the Divison’s Chief of Staff, Brig.-Gen. Dapo Oloyede at the ceremony which ended late on Friday at the Nigerian Army Cantonment, Epe.

According to Musa, effective training provides a critical force multiplier effect for the successful conduct of missions and it requires constant innovation to cope with and overcome dynamic security challenges.

“The complex security environment in Nigeria demands ingenuity and resourcefulness in order to defeat all adversaries,” he said.

Musa said the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, provided strategic guidance for mission oriented training in all army formations and training institutions for the accomplishment of missions.

“The NOAS is a strong pillar for capacity development in the management of arms, ammunition, clothing, and technical stores which are the life wire of military operations.

“The professional management of materiel in peace and war times by officers and soldiers trained in the school has contributed immensely to combat efficiency in all NA operations and exercises.

“This underscores the importance of effective logistics training for the attainment of the COAS’ vision for the Nigerian army,” he said.

According to the GOC, the COAS’ vision is to attain a professional Nigerian army ready to accomplish assigned mission within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.

“The transformation and equipping of the Nigerian army to effectively achieve this vision and defend the country in a joint environment can only thrive on sound knowledge of materiel management,” he said.

The GOC said the welfare of NA personnel was paramount to the COAS who had continuously provided infrastructural development geared toward a conducive environment for the benefit of personnel.

“Also, the regular payment of Ration Cash Allowance and other entitlements of staff and students of the school should spur you to better performance in your duties.

“Therefore, you are all enjoined to remain focused and professional in all your assigned responsibilities in order to justify the enormous resources being committed to your training and welfare,” he said.

Musa encouraged all officers and soldiers to continue to work in synergy with other security agencies until all security threats were eliminated to ensure the prosperity of our nation.

“As the nation is gradually moving toward another election year, you must remain a-political and work assiduously to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking, Maj.-Gen. Adeyemi Alabi, Commandant, NAOS, Epe said that the school recently, re-invigorated its training to include tactical activities toward having materiel managers capable of discharging technical and tactical responsibilities.

Alabi noted that the school’s 2022 Training Cycle, witnessed improved collaboration with professional organisations to enhance the capacity of staff and students.

“This collaboration with experts is also transforming the research and development efforts in the school.

“Within the last seven months, the school has produced Hand-held Metal Detectors, Composite Propellant and Rocket Artillery amongst others,” he said.

The commandant urged the graduands to apply the knowledge they had acquired to contribute positively to the attainment of technical and tactical missions in their respective formations and units.

Alabi said the COAS had also provided several laudable projects and facilities to enhance the welfare of troops in the cantonment as well as learning in NAOS.

“We thank the COAS for approving the construction of a maternity centre for improved healthcare delivery to the Papa Community in Epe as part of the COAS Quick Impact Projects.

“This has further boosted the cordial relationship between the NA and the good people of Epe and Lagos state at large,” the commandant said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the school also launched its maiden edition of NAOS Magazine to serve as a medium of showcasing achievements and institutional memory.

Also, 10 trees were planted around the school as a planting exercise designed to break wind, prevent erosion, desertification and regenerate vegetation for human and environmental sustainability. (NAN)

