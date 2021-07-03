Nigerian Army appoints principal staff officers, field commanders

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief Army Staff (COAS) Major General Faruk Yahaya has approved the appointment Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), Field Commanders and other key staff that provide the much needed vigour in his command the Nigerian Army (NA).

According a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, this was disclosed through the NA Posting released by the Military Secretary on Friday 2 July 2021.

The COAS approved the appointment of the Commandant Nigerian Army Armoured School, Maj Gen BO Sawyer as the new Director Defence while the Chief of Operations Army, Maj Gen Yusuf becomes the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy. Maj Gen TA Gagariga move from Army Headquarters of Policy and Plans to Nigerian Army Artillery Corps as Corps Commander Artillery and Maj Gen VO Ezugwu of Training and Doctrine Command becomes the Commander Infantry Corps. Maj Gen MA Yekini is the new Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Maj Gen MS Yusuf take over as Chief of Defence Standard and , while the Chief of – Military Affairs, Maj Gen AB Omozoje take over as the Chief of Policy and Plans at the Army Headquarters.

Equally, Maj Gen SO Olabanji becomes the Commander Training and Doctrine Command, Maj Gen OA Akintade is the new Chief of Army Logistics, Maj Gen OT Akinjobi takes over as Chief of Operations (Army), Maj Gen JA Ataguba becomes the Chief of Army Standard and while Maj Gen KI Mukhtar and C Ofoche are the new Chief of Administration and Chief of and Innovation respectively. Maj Gen AB Ibrahim is appointed as Chief of Training (Army).

Among the new field commanders are Maj Gen AK Ibrahim takes over as the Force Commander Multi National Joint Task Force, N’Djamena and Maj Gen IS Ali becomes the General Officer Commanding 3 Division double as the Commander Special Task Force Operation Safe Haven.

The COAS equally approved the appointment of Commanders, Commandants of NA Institutions, Directors and other key appointments at both Defence and Army levels. The appointments he said were aimed to rejig for efficiency in command and administration within the NA. These appointments take effect immediately.

