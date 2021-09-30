Nigeria @ 61: Liberty TV, Radio FMs owner salutes resilience of Nigerians

Alhaji (Dr) Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan

the Executive Chairman of ATAR Communications Nigeria Ltd (Owners and Operators of Liberty TV and Radio FM Stations in Kaduna Abuja and Kano) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the country’s 61st Independence Day celebration.

In a statement issued from its head office in Abuja to mark the nation’s anniversary, the company commended citizens at home and abroad for their unrelenting patriotism and industry, despite the challenges they may confront.

“There is every reason for the country to celebrate its independence anniversary, as the current challenges facing us as a nation are not insurmountable.

With unity of purpose, commitment, sacrifice, and continued patriotism we shall overcome”, he expressed in the statement.

The Multi-Broadcast Media company Boss called on all Nigerians to join hands with leaders across the political, economic, religious, and traditional spectrum to accelerate the sustainable development of the country for future generations.

“History has shown that many nations passed through even more tumultuous and difficult periods in their journey to greatness and overcame.

“Nigeria won’t be an exception so long as we remain committed to building a prosperous nation where opportunities abound for all.

“On our part, as Liberty the Leading Bilingual Hausa English News Current Affairs Broadcast Media Broadcast Media Outfit North of the Niger we will continue to Educate Entertain empower Nigerians with quality Contents Programs and affordable Airtime Rates to give Voice and Platforms enhance their Brands”, the company added.

Liberty TV and Radio FM Stations encouraged all its Clients Viewers and Listeners to take advantage of its Special Air Rates Discount Bonanza on all our platforms lasting till end of October 2021 in Celebration of the Nigerian Independence

