Niger State distributes relief materials to victims of communal clash

August 26, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) on Thursday distributed materials to victims of a communal clash Lavun Local Area of the state.

Doko and Buko communities engaged themselves a deadly clash over a land dispute on June 30 resulting the killing of three persons and loss of property worth millions of Naira.

materials worth millions of Naira distributed to victims were building materials and food items.

NSEMA Director-General, Alhaji Ahmed Inga, said at the occasion that the gesture was to cushion the of the and assured that would ensure that there was no recurrence.

Responding, Mr Jibrin Ndagi, member representing Lavun Constituency the state’ of Assembly, expressed the communities’ appreciation of the gesture.

Officials of Lavun Local Council and traditional and community leaders witnessed the occasion. (NAN)

