NHRC calls for renewed commitment to children’s welfare

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for the acceleration of collective efforts to improve on the wellbeing of children and protection against harmful practices.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Tony Ojukwu, made the call in Abuja at a stakeholders’ forum to commemorate the Day of the African Child (DAC).

The day is commemorated annually on June 16 to remind of the brave action of some Soweto (South Africa)in June 16, 1976 against discriminatory practices in Education sector.

The theme of this year’s commomeration is ‘ Eliminating Harmful Practices Affecting Children; Progress on Policy and Practice since 2013.’

Ojukwu represented by Mr Benedict Agu, Director Monitoring Unit, stressed the need for more deliberate interventions to improve the lot of children.

“It is another opportunity to reflect on policies and practices affecting children and the way forward.

” The Day presents an opportunity to take stock of what has been done with regards to the adoption of policies and practices.

“We need to reflect on what more needs to be done; to effectively eliminate harmful practices affecting children in Africa.

“This commemoration further provides an avenue for governments, UN agencies, International Organisation, NGOs, CSOs and other relevant stakeholders to renew their on going engagements towards the protection and assistance of children affected by harmful practices” he said.

Ojukwu said a lot of children are faced with psychological, sexual and economic violence and exploitation.

” These issues have not only had a devastating effect on their lives, it has also negatively impacted on their rights and access to education.

Ojukwu added that Nigeria is signatory to several charters and conventions on the Rights of the child.

He said the commission has been at the forefront of measures to fulfill Nigeria’s treaty obligations.

Similarly, Ms Aver Gavar, member African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child said the Day is for introspection and stocktaking.

She said the mandate of her committee is to lead continental efforts to address harmful practices.

She added that the committee adopted the AU Agenda 2040 (Fostering an Africa fit for children) in 2015.

” The Agenda 2040 sets out ten aspirations to be achieved by 2040 and identifies action steps to be taken by AU member states towards it’s implementation.

” As Nigeria celebrates the DAC 2022, I call on the government to strengthen it’s child protection system through increased budgetary lines across sectors dealing with child rights implementation” she said. (NAN)(

