NEPC trains entrepreneurs in A’Ibom on successful exportation skills

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in Akwa Ibom has trained newly registered and potential exporters on skills for successful exportation of goods and services across the world.

The Deputy Director, NEPC, Uyo Assistance Office, Mrs Pauline Ndulaka, on Wednesday said the one-day workshop on export for beginners became necessary to boost the growth of the non-oil sector.

Ndulaka said lack of understanding of export procedures had greatly limited the volume of non-oil exports from Nigeria.

“Before an export commences, the exporter must be sure of the product and also ensure that the market for the product is readily available by making enquiries.

“Your presence here today is a confirmation of the interest and commitment you have placed on the growth and development of the non-oil sector in the state.

“It requires that more preparation is made by the exporters before starting an export business.’’

Ndulaka said through the workshop, the newly registered exporters would join in diversifying the productive base of the nation’s economy away from oil through market-oriented export products.

She urged them to develop deep passion and commitment for the business and also endeavour to first identify a product and then carry out market research on the area they want to venture into.

In his remarks, the Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mr Camillus Umoh, commended the NEPC for always engaging exporters with laudable programmes toward enhancing the growth of the non-oil sector.

Umoh said that the export business was very lucrative and urged the exporters to be passionate about it as it remains the gateway to earning hard currencies.

He said that the state was blessed with natural resources, good for export and the government invested greatly in it.

The commissioner added that the state would continue to collaborate with the NEPC in enhancing agric value chain for export.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Agriculture in Akwa Ibom, Dr Offiong Offor, said that the activities of the government in agriculture have boosted the morale of farmers in the state.

Offor, who was represented by the Director of Animal Husbandry, Mr Aniefiok Isong, said the state government had continued to support farmers with seedlings, herbicides, pesticides and loans to boost agriculture in the state.

She said that the state government would continue to partner with the NEPC in promoting export and growing the non-oil sector of the economy.

The state Coordinator of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Mr Naeche John, presentated a paper on the topic, “Quality and Standardisation of Product for Export”.

He warned exporters against hurrying to export without proper documentation.

John said that poor planning and poor agricultural practices have been a major setback in making export business work.

He urged the newly registered exporters to seek the guidance of experts, do proper documentation, and endeavour to understand the specifications of the Nigeria export. (NAN)

