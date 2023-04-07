NCC, NAICOM, SEC, PenCom, Others for SUPERNEWS Conference April 27

SUPERNEWS Nigeria will on Thursday, April 27, 2023 bring together regulators and experts from the financial services sector in Lagos, to examine the relevance of Fintech in bringing the unbanked, uninsured and those yet to be part of pension into the financial system for economic growth.

The conference with the theme: ‘Imperative of Fintech in Promoting Financial Inclusion in Nigeria’ has Professor Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) as the Keynote Speaker while Mr. Sunday Thomas, the Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) will chair the event scheduled for Radisson Hotel, GRA, Ikeja (Lagos).

The conference will equally feature a panel session which would be led by representatives of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and chief executives drawn from the financial services sector including the Managing Director, Tangerine General Insurance, Mr. Mayowa Adeduro; Managing Director, Premium Pension Limited, Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami and Group CEO, Parthian.

Mr Oluseye Olusoga.

The Publisher of SUPERNEWS Nigeria, Ngozi Onyeakusi said: “For any nation to achieve its goal of eliminating extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity through financial inclusion, there is the need for it to adopt Financial Technology (Fintech). Fintech is invariably impacting positively on every aspect of our lives, ranging from payment for services rendered, merchant activities, lending platforms, banking services, wealth or finance management, mobilisation of funds amongst others. There is no doubt that the emergence of Fintech is a direct product of the evolution of the age of disruptive and digital technology or innovation, offering innovative products and services to consumers and stakeholders across the entire financial ecosystem.”

Among other things, the conference, she said, will also highlight and examine the relevance of Fintech in bringing the unbanked into the financial system for economic growth.

She equally emphasised that the confab is a learning opportunity designed to enhance awareness, deepen understanding of participants on the role of financial technology in rendering banking and insurance services cheaper, faster and conveniently