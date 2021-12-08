NASME tasks entrepreneurs to use AfCFTA to grow businesses

The Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) has appealed to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to explore benefits offered by African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in growing their businesses.

The National President of NASME, Dr Abdulrashid Yerima, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He also tasked entrepreneurs to explore the 18th MSME summit and exhibition positioned to provide a potent platform to expose MSME operators to opportunities in doing business in and outside Nigeria especially within African countries.

The theme of the summit scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Abuja, is “Positioning MSMEs for African Continental Free Trade Agreement Opportunities”.

“While the event would provide an avenue for industry experts to discuss a regulatory framework for full participation in AfCFTA, it would expose MSMEs to various funding windows for developmental projects.

“It would also stimulate an efficient synergy that could uplift the growth and development of the MSMEs in Nigeria as well as create marketing opportunities for made-in Nigeria products,’’ Yerima said.

NAN reports that no fewer than 300 MSMEs are expected to showcase their products and services, among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...