MTN’s Unified Access Service Licence yet to be renewed – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission () has debunked a report that MTN’s licence has been renewed.

The clarification was made in a statement signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs,. said though MTN has applied renewal of its licence, the regulatory process not been concluded.

Adinde said: “The of the Nigerian Communications Commission () has been drawn to a publication in an online entitled “Govt renews MTN Nigeria licence amid 20 of GSM Phones” to the effect that the mobile operating licence of MTN has been renewed by the Commission another period of 10 .

“The online publication, which cited regulatory filings by the NCC as its source, stated that “MTN Nigeria, the nation’s largest mobile network operator (MNO), has secured regulatory approval of the renewal of its operating licence another 10 with effect from September 1, .”

“The Commission wishes to that, while MTN Nigeria has applied for the renewal of the Unified Access Service Licence ((UASL) granted to it by the Commission, the application is yet to approved as it is still undergoing required regulatory processes.

“This statement is issued for the guidance of our general stakeholders,” the NCC spokesman concluded.

