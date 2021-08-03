MTN’s Unified Access Service Licence yet to be renewed – NCC

Mt

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has debunked a report that MTN’s licence has been renewed.

The clarification was made in a statement signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs,NCC.He said though MTN has applied for renewal of its licence, the regulatory process not been concluded.

Adinde said: “The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been drawn to a publication in an online media entitled “Govt renews MTN Nigeria licence amid 20 years of GSM Phones” to the effect that the mobile operating licence of MTN has been renewed by the Commission for another period of 10 years.

“The online publication, which cited regulatory filings by the NCC as its source, stated that “MTN Nigeria, the nation’s largest mobile network operator (MNO), has secured regulatory approval of the renewal of its operating licence for another 10 years with effect from September 1, 2021.”

“The Commission wishes to state that, while MTN Nigeria has applied for the renewal of the Unified Access Service Licence ((UASL) granted to it by the Commission, the application is yet to be approved as it is still undergoing required regulatory processes.

“This statement is issued for the guidance of our general stakeholders,” the NCC spokesman concluded.

