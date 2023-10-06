Mohbad: Police admit interim medical report



By Moses Omorogieva





Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command Idowu Omohunwa says an interim medical report has alleged that illegal acts and unprofessional administration of drugs on the singer — Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad) — caused his death on Sept. 12.

Owohunwa announced this on Friday in Lagos during a news conference on the update of the preliminary investigation reports by the special investigation team from the state CID, Panti, on the causes of the death of the singer.

Owohunwa quoted the report as alleging that an auxiliary nurse carried out the administration of the drugs.

He said that five suspects, including the nurse, had so far been arrested for interrogation.

According to him, 26 persons, including the late singer’s wife, parents, siblings, friends, workers, medical personnel, have been interviewed whose statements have been useful in further investigations.

He said: “The Report also confirmed that the auxiliary nurse does not have the competence, knowledge, brief, or certification to diagnose, prescribe or administer drugs and injections on patients.

“She is supposed to work under the directives and supervision of a qualified medical doctor or nurse while on duty.

“The report also strongly projected that there is a link between the medical negligence of the nurse and the death of the singer”.

The police chief also said that a team of medical doctors, pharmacists and nurses from Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Nigerian Medical Association and the Nigeria Police Force Medical Services, interviewed the auxiliary nurse.(NAN)

