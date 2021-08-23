MNJTF neutralises 4 insurgents, recover arms in Borno

Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), has eliminated four insurgents in an encounter along fringes of lake Chad.

A statement signed by Col. Muhammad Dole, Chief of Military Information of MNJTF, on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno, said rifles, ammunition and other accessories were recovered from insurgents in encounter.

renewed vigor and resilience in conduct of ongoing clearance operations flush out  remnants of BHT/ISWAP terrorists around fringes of Lake Chad region,  is yielding positive results.

troops of Sector three, Monguno, conducting routine patrols along Gajiram general areas, suddenly came under attack by BHT/ISWAP terrorists at Gambari axis.

ambush was successfully repelled and troops charged through. During encounter, four insurgents were neutralised while many fled with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Unfortunately, one solder sustained injury and is receiving treatment at a military medical facility,” Dole said.

According him, items recovered include,  three AK 47 rifles, 10 special rounds of 7.62 special rounds and assorted drugs,  among others.

Maj.-Gen Abdul Khalifah, newly appointed Commander,  MNJTF,  which has its headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad,  had  in his recent familiarisation/operational visits sectors under task force, urged troops sustain tempo,  on the ongoing onslaught on  terrorists. (NAN)

