MNJTF neutralises 4 insurgents, recover arms in Borno

The Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), has eliminated four insurgents in an encounter along the fringes of lake Chad.

A statement signed by Col. Muhammad Dole, Chief of Military Public Information of MNJTF, on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno, said rifles, ammunition and other accessories were recovered from the insurgents in the encounter.

“The renewed vigor and resilience in the conduct of the ongoing clearance operations to flush out remnants of BHT/ISWAP terrorists around the fringes of Lake Chad region, is yielding positive results.

“The troops of MNJTF Sector three, Monguno, conducting routine patrols along Gajiram general areas, suddenly came under attack by BHT/ISWAP terrorists at Gambari axis.

“The ambush was successfully repelled and the troops charged through. During the encounter, four insurgents were neutralised while many fled with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Unfortunately, one solder sustained injury and is receiving treatment at a military medical facility,” Dole said.

According to him, items recovered include, three AK 47 rifles, 10 special rounds of 7.62 special rounds and assorted drugs, among others.

Maj.-Gen Abdul Khalifah, newly appointed Commander, MNJTF, which has its headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad, had in his recent familiarisation/operational visits to sectors under the task force, urged troops to sustain the tempo, on the ongoing onslaught on terrorists. (NAN)

