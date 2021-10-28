Man, 44, docked over alleged theft of motorcycle

The police Lagos on Thursday docked one Ebere Azubuike, 44, before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft a Bajaj Motorcycle.

The prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that  the defendant committed the March 2019 at No. 59, Rasaq Balogun St., Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan alleged that the defendant stole the motorcycle worth N250, 000, from one Mr Uchenna Ogbuegbu.

He said that Ogbuegbu gave the motorcycle to the defendant on hire purchase, but he failed to pay installments as agreed.

The prosecutor noted that theft contravened Section 287 the Criminal Law Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate,  Mrs M. I. Dan-Oni, granted bail the sum N100,000, with two sureties like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must swear to affidavit means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The magistrate adjourned the case  Nov. 12 for hearing. (NAN).

