Man, 44, docked over alleged theft of motorcycle

The police in Lagos on Thursday docked one Ebere Azubuike, 44, before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of a Bajaj Motorcycle.

The prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in March 2019 at No. 59, Rasaq Balogun St., Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan alleged that the defendant stole the motorcycle worth N250, 000, from one Mr Uchenna Ogbuegbu.

He said that Ogbuegbu gave the motorcycle to the defendant on hire purchase, but he failed to pay in installments as agreed.

The prosecutor noted that theft contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. I. Dan-Oni, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 12 for hearing. (NAN).

