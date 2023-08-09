Makinde appoints DGs, board chairmen, other aides

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has appointed the duo of Barrister Ayodele Adekanmbi and Mr. Olajide Boladuro as Directors-General of the Oyo State Agency for Living with Disabilities and the Oyo State Gaming Board, respectively.

This was as the governor reappointed Bishop David Moradeyo as the chairman of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Christian Wing), while Sheikh Hashim Olamide Wahab Atere has been appointed as the chairman of the Muslim Wing of the Board.

Other appointments approved by the governor are as follows;

Rev. Femi Ibikunle- Special Assistant (Inter-Faith Affairs)

Mr. Timothy Olufemi Sunday- Executive Assistant (Disabilities Matters)

Alhaji AbdulRasheed Adewale- Special Assistant (Islamic Affairs)

Mr. Lanre Dairo – Special Assistant (Housing & Urban Development)

Rt. Hon. Olaniyan Babatunde David- Executive Chairman, Shooting Stars

Mr. Ayoola Olowosoke- Chairman, Agency for Adult and Non-formal Education (AANFE)

Sheikh Akeugberu Taofeeq Akewugbagold- Chairman, Agric Credit Corporation

Engr. Ojekunle Ezekiel- Chairman, Rural Electrification Board

Mrs Adedotun Bolanle Olaitan – Chairperson, Broadcasting Service of Oyo State (BCOS)

Mr Tolu Kuku- Senior Special Assistant (Domestic)

All the appointments, according to a letter by the Chief of Staff to Oyo State Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, are with immediate effect.

While congratulating the appointees, the governor charged them to see their appointments as a call to greater service and to discharge their duties with optimum dedication to the state.

