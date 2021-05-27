Mr Lawrence Danat, the Chairman, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau, has lauded the efforts of security operatives for rescuing the remaining two persons kidnapped in Mangu town.

Kidnappers had on May 19 invaded Gaya Layout near Chichim Quarters in Mangu town at 8.30 p.m. and abducted four persons.

The police in conjunction with vigilante group arrested four of the kidnappers while others are still on the run.

Danat told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Mangu that the rescue effort and arrest of four of the kidnappers by the security operatives was “apt and laudable.

“That is the kind of response we expect from the security agencies whenever there is a security challenge in our communities.

“The entire residents of Mangu town were rattled and shocked over the May 19 attack and kidnap by gunmen, whom we later discovered are neighbours.

“Our joy as a council is that all those abducted have finally been rescued and reunited with their families in good health and conditions”.

Danat called on the security agencies to intensify effort towards tracing and arresting the remaining kidnappers now at large.

“All we want now is to see that the kidnappers are brought to book to serve as deterrent to other youths that might be lured into such dastardly and evil act.

“Mangu Local Government has been so peaceful until that day that the kidnappers struck and disrupted the peace of the citizens,” he said.

He said the incident had caused the council to beef up more security across the area with youths being encouraged to keep vigil over their various communities.(NAN)

