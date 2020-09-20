Late Emir of Zazzau was humble, wise, decent, respectful – Makarafi

Share the news













Former Governor of Kaduna State,Senator Ahmed Mohammad d Makarfi has expressed his shock and sadness over the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Dr Shehu Idris.

Makarfi, in his condolence message Sunday paid glowing tribute to the late emir. According to the former governor, despite his privileged background, the late emir was a bundle of humility, respect for all and decency.

He said he found the emir’s wisdom useful in navigating some trying moments while he was governor of Kaduna state.

Makarfi said, “I have received with shock and sadness, but also with total submission to the will of Allah, news of the death of our father, His Highness Alhaji Shehu Idris, Emir of Zazzau and Chairman of Kaduna State Council of Chiefs, earlier today.

“The late Emir of Zazzau was no doubt, a colossus the loss of whom has certainly created a vacuum, not only in Kaduna State, but the entire country, that will be difficult to fill. Not only was he a man and leader that was at peace with himself as he was with all that he interacted with, he lived peace and exuded it. To him, no sacrifice was too much make for the peace of his people and all.

“During my time as Governor of Kaduna State between 1999 and 2007, I benefitted immensely from his wise and fatherly counsel, especially at those times that we were trying to navigate through turbulent waters. His contributions to deliberations at the Security Council meetings, at which he was almost always present and punctual, were always incisive, laden with wisdom and a genuine desire for peaceful coexistence amongst the people of the state.

“In the late Alhaji Shehu Idris, Nigeria, nay humanity has lot a pillar, from the life and times of whom we should draw invaluable lessons in decency, respect for all, sacrifice and humility despite privileged background.

“As I pray to Almighty Allah to forgive and grant him Jannatul Firdaus, I also convey my most heartfelt condolences to his family, the Zazzau Emirate Council, Kaduna State Council of Chiefs and the government and people of Kaduna State. I also pray to Allah (SWT) to grant us all, the fortitude to bear this loss.”

