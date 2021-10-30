Lalong lauds paramount ruler for peace initiatives

Gov. Simon Lalong Plateau has lauded the Ujah Anaguta Jos, Pozoh Johnson Magaji II, for his peace initiatives in Jos North Local Government Area.

The governor made the commendation in a message by his Director Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham on Saturday, in Jos to congratulate the first class Chief on his 43rd birthday.

He said the Ujah had the short period ascending the throne his ancestors, shown uncommon determination to foster peaceful coexistence, pursue tolerance and fight against crime his domain and the entire State.

“His Royal Majesty was very instrumental in the restoration peace in the state, particularly Jos North which was affected by recent disturbances that led to loss lives and properties.

“He offered good leadership that enabled government to quickly restore law and order, that perpetrators were apprehended and also facilitate distribution relief materials to those affected,” he said.

The governor urged him to continue to consolidate on his peace efforts ,which would help in ensuring that there is no further breakdown peace in his domain.

He described the Ujah Anaguta as a vibrant and dynamic ruler, who is pragmatic, visionary and committed to the development and progress his people.

Lalong urged the celebrant to give utmost attention to the education for his subjects, in order to eliminate ignorance, poverty and gullibility that exposes them to exploitation by selfish individuals.

The governor wished him many more years God’s grace, divine protection, and wisdom, while assuring him the the Government for his successful reign. (NAN)

