Kwara South Senate: Rep. Olawuyi inaugurates campaign council

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial primaries, Rep. Tunji Olawuyi Ajuloopin has inaugurated his campaign council for Kwara South Senatorial District.

Inaugurating the 41-member council in Omu-Aran, Olawuyi said he has an unwavering faith in the calibre of the appointees, adding that with the people behind him, the desired goal will be achieved.

The council also adopted “Ísé Óluwà ni” (God’s project) as campaign slogan.

He said: “Before we achieve success in any election there should be a symbiotic relationship within us for the purpose of getting the desired victory at the primaries.”

The senatorial aspirant, who is also the lawmaker representing Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-ero Federal Constituency of Kwara also presented letters of appointment to all appointees.

He said though the party might had its way in appointing people into his campaign organisation when he emerged as the candidate, but added that he would not disband the structure.

“I can assure you we are not going to disband this structure,” he said.

Responding, Mr Hassan Garuba, the Director-General of the council, said that the onerous task would be achieved.

“We need to take prompt action to ensure victory. We must identify opinion leaders to ensure we get victory.

“We must tell ourselves the truth, wherever we identify problem, we must know that all we desired is result. We must ensure victory so we can go dance a victorious dance.”

On his part, Mr Adeleke Samuel, the Chairman, Advisory Council, said: “We should work together as a whole, let there be synergy. So far Ajuloopin has been a wonderful character. I have tremendous respect for him.

“He has been in the green chamber and we are aware of his networking. May God elevate him to the red chamber, he has been a good ambassador.”

Adeleke said that the campaign slogan would be “ise Ólúwà ni.”

Mr Bunmi Olusona, the Deputy Director-General “A”, said “the time is short but nothing is impossible before God; it only required dedication and commitment plus being focused.

“This approach should be the way, the aspirant has made enough noise by reaching out.

“This is a one-on-one job and with your past experience this will be a success, I am proud to associate myself with this project,” he said.

Mr Corlinus Olaifa, the Deputy Director-General “B” from Oyun, said it was a rare opportunity to work for Ajuloopin’s success to emerge as Senator.

“I know we will be victorious. It’s an onerous task and I believe it will be a fait accompli.”

Mr Femi Yusuf, also said “God is interested in this project, it will not fail, I say this without the shadow on of a doubt.

“The last four years in our Senatorial District has been a waste. We all contributed to the success of the incumbent. We know those we are seeing and those that ran away.

“If you test someone once and failed the tendency is that if such is tested again, he will fail. We have tested Ajulo and has succeeded,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

