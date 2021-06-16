KDSG will sustain partnership with security agencies, says El-Rufai

Kaduna State Government says it will continue to support the Federal Government to empower the military and other security agencies to battle criminals, reclaim ungoverned spaces and secure communities.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai made this known in his remarks at the quarterly meeting of the Kaduna State Council of Chiefs, held on Wednesday in Kaduna.

“Today’s meeting is coming at a time when government at all levels, together with security agencies, are working to ensure that our communities remain safe.

“We are currently working hand in hand with security agencies in the state to ensure a secured environment that will enable all law abiding citizens to go about their legitimate businesses without any fear or hindrance.

“As you are all aware, we have already made our position known to the entire world regarding the urgency of security operations to remove the menace of banditry,” he said.

The governor noted the extreme human, economic and social losses caused by criminals, and assured that the government would continue to work with security agencies to secure the state.

He said the meeting has over the years proven to be a productive platform for eminent traditional rulers to discuss topical issues and offer advice to government for the peace and development of the state.

He urged the traditional leaders to sensitise their respective communities to imbibe intelligence gathering and sharing of information with government and security agencies as personal responsibility.El-Rufai said that the state government intends to reform and modernise the traditional institution to make it serve the people better.

“A bill has been drafted aimed at repositioning the traditional institution and replace the colonial law we are still operating.

“This document has been forwarded to you to study and make observations where necessary.

”He also said that the meeting was convened to discuss some of the grey areas of the bill before its transmission to the State House of Assembly.

The governor urged them to contribute effectively to the deliberations on the document “that will shape the future of the traditional institution and restore its fading glory.

”El-Rufai also tendered condolence to members of the State Council of Chiefs over the demise of its immediate past Chairman, Dr Shehu Idris.

He said the late emir had made invaluable contributions to 20 successive state administrations in fostering peace and harmonious coexistence of the diverse people in the state.

NAN reports that a one-minute silence was observed for the repose of the soul of the late Emir of Zazzau.

He told the council that the government also plan to put in place “a comprehensive framework that will enable our Emirs and Chiefs access to the best medical services.

“The Ministry of Local Government Affairs will propose an appropriate solution to this lacuna.

”El-Rufai noted that the new Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Bamalli, has been working tirelessly to unite the people of the emirate.

He said the emir is currently serving on a number of committees set up by both the Northern Governors’ Forum and the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council to foster security, wellbeing and peaceful coexistence.

In his remarks, Bamalli, Chairman of the Council and Emir of Zazzau, noted that the meeting was important for the progress of traditional institutions in the state.

He commiserated with the government and people of Kaduna state over the demise of some traditional rulers in the state.

They include Alhaji Ja’afaru Abubakar-Kauru, the Emir of Kauru, Brig.-Gen Abubakar Muhammad (rtd), Emir of Lere, Mr Iliya Ajiya-Antang, Chief of Godogodo, Mr Sako Gajere, Chief of Barde, and the Chief of Kudaru, Mr Ishaku Sabo-Damina.He prayed for their souls to rest in perfect peace.(NAN)