KDSG assures Nigeria Immigration Service of better collaboration

By Hussaina Yakubu

The Kaduna State Government (KDSG) has assured the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) of better collaboration in the state.

The Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, gave the assurance on Wednesday in her office in Kaduna.

She spoke when she received a delegation of NIS led by ACG Zainab Lawal, the Assistant Comptroller-General in charge of Zone B, on a courtesy call to her office.

The deputy governor urged the ACG to redouble her efforts in tackling security threats along the borders of the areas that formed the zone.

She assured the new Comptroller of the state government’s readiness and support to work with NIS in discharging its responsibilities.

According to her, it is a blessing for a woman to be in charge of the biggest zone such as Zone B.

She also commended NIS for the services they had been rendering to the public in the state in terms of issuance of international passport booklets and others.

“I know you have a lot to do with movements of people along the borders since that is where we have security challenges,” she said.

The deputy governor prayed that God would continue to guide the new ACG so that she could make a difference within her command.

She also thanked her and the immigration service for the wonderful work they were doing in Kaduna State.

Earlier in her remarks, ACG Zainab Lawal, the new Zonal coordinator of Zone B (northwest) comprising: Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Illela and Jibia special borders, described the zone as the largest zone among the Nigeria Immigration Services zones across the country.

She said that the aim of the visit was to register her presence and her agency to the state government as one of the Federal Government’s parastatal agencies operating in the state.

She also extended her hands of fellowship to the state government to participate in its upcoming zonal meeting to discuss security issues within the zone (NAN)

