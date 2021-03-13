Kano govt. confiscates suspected fake antimalaria drugs

Kano State Ministry of Health’s Task Force Committee on Fake Drugs, has confiscated suspected fake antimalaria drugs worth N2 million.

A statement by Information Officer of Ministry, Mrs Hadiza Namadi, on in Kano disclosed that drugs were seized from the Malam Kato Motor Park.

Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, Commissioner for Health, who received drugs from committee chairman, Dr Ghali Sule, decried attitude of unscrupulous persons engaged in such acts.

He said such persons were to sabotage efforts of government and other stakeholders in against malaria scourge in the country.

The Commissioner reiterated government’s determination to provide Free Health Care to pregnant women and children below the age of five, who were most vulnerable to malaria attack.

Tsanyawa, however, commended the Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje administration for according the healthcare sector, a top priority in the state.

He added that the Ministry would collaborate with all relevant stakeholders, to pursue the perpetrators of such crime they faced the law. ()

