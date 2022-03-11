Israel lifts COVID-19 test for pupils

Israeli health authorities on Friday lifted a COVID-19 testing order among elementary and kindergarten children.

The Ministry of Health has decided that the students are no longer required to undertake a home test twice a week prior to entering the campus.

The ministry has also spared weekly symptom reporting for upper-grade students and their family members in co-living space.

As many as 5,555 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country on Friday, bringing its total cases to 3,705,825, while the death toll stood at 10,359 with one new fatality.

There are 44,867 active cases in Israel, the lowest since Jan. 2, and 377 patients remain serious. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

