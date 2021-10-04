Intervention: Buni urges humanitarian actors to engage local contractors in Yobe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni Yobe, on Monday, appealed to humanitarian and development organisations executing viable projects in the state, to patronise indigenous construction companies quality work.

Buni, in a by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed, made the plea when he received in audience the Country Director, Qatar Charity Organisation, Sheikh Hamda El-Sayyid.

He said that local contractors were familiar with the terrain compared to their foreign counterpart who, in cases, were scared going to project sites in the hinterland.

“To avoid having your projects abandoned and scattered across the state, you should please give preference to the local contractors completion the projects for the benefit the communities.

“The added advantage is that there will be a trickle down effect the resources injected into the projects.

“This will contribute to economic recovery, empowerment the local contractors and communities who are also victims insurgency” he said.

The governor commended the organisation for complementing government efforts towards the resettlement, and recovery of communities in the state.  

“The government and people Yobe State appreciate the Qatar Organisation for our post stabilisation programme,” he said.

Buni noted that the organisation support was critical as government alone could not solve the myriad infrastructural challenges created by decade long insurgency.

The governor assured the organisation his administration’s  support and cooperation to execute its projects effectively.

In his remarks, El-Sayyid, said that the organisatio was executing over 400 projects across the state.

He listed the projects to include construction schools, hospitals, mosques and borholes, adding that the projects were aimed at providing succour to the people.

According to El-Sayyid, the organisation has profiled over 130 orphans for support in the state. (NAN)

