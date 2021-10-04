Intervention: Buni urges humanitarian actors to engage local contractors in Yobe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, on Monday, appealed to humanitarian and development organisations executing viable projects in the state, to patronise indigenous construction companies to ensure quality work.

Buni, in a statement by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, made the plea when he received in audience the Country Director, Qatar Charity Organisation, Sheikh Hamda El-Sayyid.

He said that local contractors were familiar with the terrain compared to their foreign counterpart who, in some cases, were scared of going to project sites in the hinterland.

“To avoid having your projects abandoned and scattered across the state, you should please give preference to the local contractors to ensure completion of the projects for the benefit of the communities.

“The added advantage is that there will be a trickle down effect of the resources injected into the projects.

“This will contribute to economic recovery, empowerment of the local contractors and communities who are also victims of insurgency” he said.

The governor commended the organisation for complementing government efforts towards the resettlement, rehabilitation and recovery of displaced communities in the state.

“The government and people of Yobe State appreciate the Qatar Organisation for supporting our post insurgency stabilisation programme,” he said.

Buni noted that the organisation support was critical as government alone could not solve the myriad of infrastructural challenges created by decade long insurgency.

The governor assured the organisation of his administration’s support and cooperation to execute its projects effectively.

In his remarks, El-Sayyid, said that the organisatio was executing over 400 projects across the state.

He listed the projects to include construction of schools, hospitals, mosques and borholes, adding that the projects were aimed at providing succour to the people.

According to El-Sayyid, the organisation has profiled over 130 orphans for support in the state. (NAN)

