Insurgency: APC says the country’s military deserves support, commendation of Nigerians

Sen. James Akpankudohede, National Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), has said that the country’s military deserves the support and commendation of all Nigerians.

According to a statement issued by the party’s media office on Wednesday in Abuja, Akpankudohede said this at the party’s national secretariat, shortly before he was decorated with the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Emblem by officials of Nigeria’s Ministry of Defence.

The statement said the event also witnessed the decoration of other senior members of the party with the emblems.

Those decorated, it said, included the party’s Director of Administration, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman, Director of Publicity, Salisu Dambatta, Director of Welfare, Dr Anietie Ofong, Director of Finance, Abubakar Suleiman, and Director of Research, Planning and Strategy, Mr Barth Ugwoke.

Akpanudoedehe described the military as “dedicated”, saying that the outfit had fought relentless battles to maintain the country’s territorial integrity and internal peace.

He noted that the Nigerian Military had demonstrated professionalism in all areas.

“They have also demonstrated loyalty to the Nigerian flag and commitment to the Nigerian public. It is our duty to appreciate what they have done.

“The military had been there for us in the insurgencies and banditary going on in the North-East and some other areas in the country.

“Even during the Niger Delta agitation and in the South-East, the military had been there for us. They had always showed loyalty to Nigerians, so as a party, we stand with them and the widows the fallen heroes left behind.

“Our prayers go to them. We ask the Lord to comfort those they left behind. Their service to the nation cannot go in vain, because they did not die in vain,” he said.

The APC scribe appealed to Nigerians to always support the military in any way possible, adding that they should be commended for their zeal and commitment despite daunting challenges.

According to him, “So far, so good. The Armed Forces are giving the terrorist a good fight and they have completely dismantled them, especially as we have recorded successes in many areas.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Oct. 28, inaugurated the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem and Appeal Fund with an appeal to Nigerians to desist from actions and comments that could jeopardise the unity and progress of the country.

According to Buhari, this year’s occasion reminds Nigerians of the need to guard jealously the unity of the nation which was won at great cost. (NAN)

