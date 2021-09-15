IGP’s wife empowers 50 POWA members in Edo

Hajia Hajara Alkali, wife of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, on Tuesday empowered 50 members of the association in Edo with Small and Medium Scale Enterprise (SMSE) tools.

Alkali, who is the National President of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), in her remarks in Benin, said that the exercise was in line with one of her three points agenda.

She noted that it was important that every woman or mother has a means of survival and could contribute to the running of the family.

She added that it was in view of this that empowerment of POWA members was included in her three points agenda.

The POWA president, who charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items, disclosed that a monitoring team would be set up to guide against beneficiaries’ selling off the items.

She also said that as owners of the SMSE tools, the beneficiaries, which include widows of fallen officers as well as retired female officers, were now self employed.

Tools presented to the beneficiaries include mini industrial oven, gas cookers and cylinders, sewing machines, grinding machines, as well as coolers.

Earlier the POWA president had graced the graduation ceremony of some POWA members in Edo from the Amena Academy.

In her remarks at the event, she noted the the two weeks training of 23 members of the association on small scale snack and food production was facilitated by the association, but sponsored by AFEDOSA Catering Services.

She added that all members graduated would be given starter packs.

She urged them to encourage other members to register for the training as well as impart the knowledge and skills acquired on other members in the barracks

.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the wife of the IGP also on Tuesday gave out relief materials running into millions of Naira to police family.

The relief materials include rice, garri, vegetable oil, diapers, salt, washing soap, detergent, antiseptic soap among others. (NAN)

