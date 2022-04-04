Igbinedion inaugurates IUTH Diagnostic Centre

By Nefishetu Yakubu

The Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, on Monday, inaugurated a multi-million naira

Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital (IUTH) Diagnostic Centre in Benin.

Represented by the former Governor of Edo, Chief Lucky Igbinedion at the inauguration, Igbinedion said the initiative was part

of efforts to end medical tourism and also give back to the society.

Igbinedion said the centre would run 24 hours and would render services such as CT-Scan, X-Ray (Ultrasound), Electrocardiography (ECG), and

Echocardiography (ECHO), among others.

Igbinedion, who is also the Chancellor, Igbinedion University, Okada, noted that the teaching hospital had provided and still providing affordable solutions to the medical challenges of Edo people and Nigerians in general.

He added that “this is a modern diagnostic centre aimed at stopping medical tourism.

“Let us keep the money in our country. We want to start to encourage our medical professionals aboard to come back home to practice.

“We must learn to encourage our young ones by providing these kinds of infrastructure which they can work with.

“We are very much interested in improving the health and education sectors of the state for the benefit of the people.”

According to him, the next big project will be the IUTH International Cancer Centre which shall be located in Benin.

“The project shall take off soon and will be completed and commissioned in record time,” he added.

Igbinedion commended Gov. Godwin Obaseki for providing easy access to healthcare through the state Health Insurance Scheme.

In her remarks, the state Governor’s Wife, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, thanked Igbinedion for always embarking on laudable projects that would benefit mankind.

Obaseki said “since I started hearing Igbinedion, his projects have always been to elevate the people for a better life.

“It is easy for a man to be great but it is cut short without a worthy successor.

“In your case, you are blessed to have your children standing by you while still alive and are also improving your visions.”

According to her, healthcare in other parts of the world is business and are driven by the private sector.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of IUTH, Godwin Bazuaye, said the diagnostic centre was the latest contribution of Igbinedion to the advancement of the health sector in the state.

Bazuaye said Igbinedion had continued to pioneer gigantic institutions that imparted positively on society and humanity.

He assured quality services at the diagnostic centre, saying it has the best hands to render the services.( NAN)

