Ibori, Wike, Makinde visit Tinubu, express support

Former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, was on Friday at the Presidential Villa Abuja to confer with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ibori came along with immediate past Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike, and the incumbent Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde.The trio arrived the Villa Friday evening.

Speaking with the State House Press Corps on the essence of their visit, Makinde said it was: “To let him(Tinubu) know that he has started well and he has the support of the generality of the people.”

Of course, the stoppage of fuel subsidy is the most significant decision Tinubu has made so far and Makinde when asked about it said, “Yes, we discussed it. It’s something that is on top of public discourse right now. We know it’s a tough decision for the people and he needs the support of everybody to see this through.”

Wike on his part said, “There’s no big deal about it, the governor of Oyo has told you what we came to do, to give him(Tinubu) support.

“We are supporting all the decisions he’s taking. It shows that he’s prepared for the job and there’s nothing bad about that”,Wike said.

According to Wike,“It requires tough decisions for a country to move forward.”