Group urges youths to shun restiveness

The African United Christian Leaders Association (AUCLAN) has called on youths in the country to serve God with all their hearts and shun all forms of vices and restiveness.The President of the association, Rev Brown Godswill, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Godswill was speaking shortly after the National Youth Bible Quize Competition at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) AA2 in Kuje, FCT.Godswill also enjoined the youth to have a good knowledge of the Bible, to have the fear of God which would help them resist social vices.He said that the association was poised to help guide the youth in the way of the Lord for the development of the country.According to him, the association is also saddled with the responsibility of teaching the young ones to have a good knowledge of the Bible and grow a generation that will know and serve God.“

We want to groom them in Bible knowledge and understanding to make sure our children don’t decline in Christian education and put into practice.“We always make reference to a generation that do not know God neither the miracles he did among the Jews after the death of Joshua in the book of Judges.“They will be able to carry out the challenges of youth restiveness if they have a good Bible knowledge and will influence their own generation,” he said.

Godswill said the practice of Sunday School was declining especially with the coming of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, adding that there was need to encourage Christian education in schools.

NAN reports that at the Primary category, Israel Sunday of ECWA GOODNEWS AA2 emerged first, Joelyn Audu of Call of Faith Church emerged second position and Sunday Micheal of ECWA GOODNEWS AA2 took third position.

At Junior Secondary category, Joy Samuel of ECWA Gospel Sauka, Kuje, took second position, Medugu Safia of ECWA GOODNEWS AA2 and Kolo Ninma of ECWA Church Sauka emerged thirdMeanwhile, at Senior Secondary School category, Joshua Victor of Prevailers kingdom Ministry emerged first, Ibrahim Godwin of ECWA gospel Sauka took second while Adakole Grace of Deeper life Bible Church and Usman Charity of call of Faith Church with third positions. (NAN)

