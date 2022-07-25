Ganduje donates N3.8m to  families of 19 victims killed in car accident

By Zubairu Idris

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje has donated N3.8 million to the families of the 19 people killed in a car crash on the Zaria-Kano Expressway.The victims, who were from Tusguri village of Sanda Ward, in Bunkure Local Government, were reportedly burnt to death.

This is contained in a statement the Chief Press Secretary to Ganduje, Mr Abba Anwar, in Kano.“We received the death with shock and we pray to Allah to forgive their wrongdoings and reward their good deeds with Al-Jannah,” Ganduje said.

Ganduje directed Chairman of the council to write to the state government and request for the construction of primary school in the area.”I assure you that this town will be included in the Federal Government’s dry season farming intervention to help the people of this area,” he said. (NAN)

