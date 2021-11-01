Gambari inaugurates construction of Presidential Wing of State House Clinic

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari has inaugurated the construction of the Presidential wing of the State House Clinic, Abuja.

Speaking at the brief ceremony on Monday in Abuja, Gambari said the edifice when completed, would provide the needed Medicare for the President of Nigeria, his Deputy as well as members of their respective families and other officials of government.

”It is a humble beginning but what we are doing today will outlive the current administration and wil serve many generations yet unborn.

”We know how important health is to the life of every individual and government will continue to do its best to deliver healthcare to the people.”

Gambari, therefore, urged the construction company handling the project to commence work immediately and work hard to complete the project within the stipulated deadline.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary State House, Tijjani Umar, stressed the importance of the foundation laying event as it was done in keeping with the timelines approved for the construction of the Clinic.

According to him, It is expected that the construction and inauguration of the project will be done by Dec., 2022.

“In line with the approved timeline for the construction of the presidential wing of the State House Clinic, Nov. 1, 2021 was set aside and approved as the ground-breaking day.

”In other words, we will do the foundation laying ceremony and from here move forward with the full construction activity,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, described the inauguration of the construction work as very historical in the nation’s health sector.

“We give glory to God for a day like this, not the words said here today will be remembered but in the action because in months, years and many decades to come, this facility will serve a lot of people including sitting Presidents of Nigeria, visiting Presidents and senior members of the State House.

”Everybody that will come to use this facility will find succour. It is to the glory of God and for the good of man,”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project has already been captured in the 2022 budget.

It is also believed that the VIP wing of the State House Clinic, when completed, would go a long way in addressing the issue of medical tourism.

Also present at the occasion were the Chief Medical Director, State House Clinic, Dr Munir Hussaini Yakasai,other members of the State House top management and the construction team of Julius Berger, Nigeria

(NAN)

