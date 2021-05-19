The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to comply with the speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour on township roads.

The Katsina State FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Ali Tanimu,

made the call on Wednesday during the observance of the 6th edition of UN Global Road Safety Week.

He told a Town Hall Meeting with stakeholders in Katsina that the essence of the UN campaign was to reduce road traffic crashes around the globe.

“According to statistics by WHO, most of the deaths and severe injuries that occurred around the world are attributed to excessive speeding and dangerous overtaking.

“The UN, therefore, stipulated that 30 kilometres per hour should be the maximum driving speed in villages and cities around the world,” he said.

According to Tanimu, the 30 km/h (20 mph) speed limit makes the streets and environment to be safe and healthy,

He admonished motorists against excessive speeding so as to avoid fatal crashes.

Tanimu also appealed to motorists to comply with the order in line with international best practice.

He said the UN Global Road Safety Week, a biennial global road safety campaign hosted by WHO, brings together people from around the world to raise awareness of road safety and make changes that would reduce the number of road deaths.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the “Streets for Life” is the slogan chosen for this year’s event holding between May 17 and May 23. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

