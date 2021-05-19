FRSC urges compliance with 30 km/h speed limit on township roads

May 19, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to comply the speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour on township roads.

The Katsina State FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Tanimu,
made the call on Wednesday during the observance of the 6th edition of UN Global Road Safety Week.

He told a Town Hall Meeting stakeholders in Katsina that the essence of the UN campaign to reduce road traffic crashes around the globe.

“According to statistics WHO, of the deaths and severe injuries that occurred around the world are attributed to excessive speeding and dangerous overtaking.

“The UN, therefore, stipulated that 30 kilometres per hour should the maximum driving speed in villages and cities around the world,” he said.

According to Tanimu, the 30 km/h (20 mph) speed limit makes the streets and environment to safe and healthy,

He admonished motorists against excessive speeding so as to avoid fatal crashes.

Tanimu also appealed to motorists to comply the order in line international best practice.

He said the UN Global Road Safety Week, a biennial global road safety campaign hosted WHO, brings together people from around the world to raise awareness of road safety and make changes that would reduce the number of road deaths.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the “Streets for Life” is the slogan chosen for this year’s holding between May 17 and May 23. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,