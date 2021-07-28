Foundation to partner Delta Govt. to curb human trafficking

Roost Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has sought partnership with Delta Government to tackle human trafficking and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the foundation, Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.Roost foundation is a counter-trafficking Non-Governmental Organisation and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) campaign group, working toward reducing or eliminating the menace.Okah-Donli, former director general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), stated that the partnership became necessary to tackle the scourge.

The ex-NAPTIP boss, who is also the Chairperson in charge of UN Fund for Victims of Trafficking, said the foundation, in collaboration with Delta Task Force on Human Trafficking, would sensitise the people of the state on the dangers of the scourge.She indicated that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Patrick Ukah, had pledged the state government’s readiness to

collaborate with the foundation. (NAN)

