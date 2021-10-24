FOMWAN wants govt to form education response plan

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) has urged governments to form educational crises response plan.

This would sustain education access to millions of children in schools without necessary compromising their security.

Alhaja Aminat Akinpelumi, Ondo State Amirah of FOMWAN, made the call at the 11th Annual state conference of the association in Ilara-Mokin, Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The conference was themed: “Toward Inclusive Development In The Post COVID -19 Era: Prospects, Challenges And The Roles Of Muslim Women In Africa.”

Akinpelumi said that the challenges faced by women, especially school girls in recent times, required government at all levels to ensure their protection and education for the future of the country.

“Our governments must take urgent steps to look into the security of our children especially girls in schools across the country.

“This is imperative to forestall the massive dropout of students from schools, particularly girls as a result of insecurity.

“Another challenge confronting women and children is poverty compounded by the fall in the value of the Naira, inflation even in food items.

“Another challenge is the loss of livelihoods resulting from COVID-19 pandemic which must be addressed by the government,” she said.

The president further urged that Muslim women must be sound in Islamic knowledge and some rudimentary knowledge of how technology interfaces with her role as the first teacher of her children and other endeavours in life.

“Women must be prepared for a dynamic world and the insecurity pressure on their traditional roles of nurturing the next generation.

“Government must also take urgent action to ensure food security for all by strengthening the Naira and regulating food prices to make basic necessities of life affordable to the common man,” Akinpelumi said.

She, therefore, called on the federal and state governments to make their women economic employment programmes reach more vulnerable woman.

This, she explained, is by working directly with respectable women organisations like FOMWAN.

Alhaji Chandy Dhikirullahi-Adams, the Ondo State Chairman of Muslim Welfare Board, called on African Muslim Women to use their strategic position as the bedrock to nurture Muslim children towards achieving the societal goals in the post COVID-19 era.

Dhikirullahi-Adams, who was represented by the Board’s Treasurer, Alhaji Adeleke Dada, explained that violence against women got increased since the beginning of the lockdown in 2020.

“When a Muslim woman and others are empowered economically, socially and politically, she will make out great efforts in ensuring that there is an improvement in the people of Africa,” he said.

Also speaking, Oba Francis Agbede, the Olowa of Igbara-Oke, represented by the Sapetu of Igbara Oke, Chief Moses Akinwale, said “the future of Nigeria depends on the women as the men have done it for over 61 years without much significance”.

“Nigerians urge women to step up efforts to have a Nigerian president and make the country a better one,” he said. (NAN)

