Fish farmers commit to meeting 3.5m metric tonne annual consumption target, seek FG’s support

The National Fish Association of Nigeria (NFAN), on Monday, pledged its commitment to increase fish production so as to meet the annual national consumption requirement of 3.5 million metric tonnes.

A statement issued by Chief Chidike Ukoh, National Publicity Secretary of NFAN, called for consolidated efforts between the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and the association, to meet the target.

While congratulating the newly appointed Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, Ukoh expressed the association’s confidence in the ministry to drive the process.

According to Ukoh, activities at the Ministry’s headquarters in the first few days of his appointment had been brisk, instructive and devoid of the usual pomp and pageantry that usually characterised events of that nature.

“We believe this signified his understanding of his brief and a sense of duty to hit the ground running in the field, while celebrations for a bumper harvest will naturally happen at the turn of a successful season.

“NFAN leadership and stakeholders nationwide will continue to work in concert with patriotic citizens to ensure that agriculture, as the foremost sector of the national economy, sustained its positive impact across board.

“We the farmers/industry value chain operators being partners in progress from the private sector are looking to consolidate effective collaboration with the ministry to achieve massive agricultural production, under the watch of the new Minister”, Ukoh said.

He added: “We are committed to redouble efforts in this critical sector for the well-being and survival of fellow citizens against all odds and to serve the overriding need for improved national food security and safety.

“We are also aware and conscious of the fact that the fisheries subsector needs direct public policy inputs, enabling a conducive business environment and funding support for sustainable growth and development.

“We are determined to accelerate local production from the current 1.1 million metrics tonnes to meet the annual national consumption requirement of 3.5 million metric tonnes.

“This will translate to self-sufficiency, increased job creation and opportunities, access to foreign markets and especially, taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (ACFTA) window for non-oil export revenue earnings,’’ Ukoh said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...