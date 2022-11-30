FG to deploy geospatial intelligence for national security –Surveyor General

By Joshua Oladipo

The Federal Government says it is committed to the deployment of appropriate geospatial intelligence, and sustained security offensives against armed criminals to tackle security challenges in Nigeria.

Mr Adeyemi Adebomehin, the Surveyor-Gen. of the Federation, said this on the sideline of the 2022 Surveyor Coordination Conference and meeting of the Advisory Board on Survey Training in Ile-Ife, Osun.

The theme of the conference is “Geospatial Intelligence for National Security”.

He said that the roles of surveyors were critical in gathering, analysing and processing of data into the geospatial intelligence for national security.

“Various surveying authorities must form a common front against surveying and mapping activities that contravene the provisions of the Surveyor Combination Act of 1962.

“I believe such will go a long way in finding lasting solution to issue of insecurity and also other related issues.

“The office of the surveyor general of the federation is already implementing provisions of the SCA for enforcement and the support of security agencies toward it.”

The SGoF also tasked the participants to see the conference as a serious national assignment and give it all the attention it deserves.

“The input of the conference will form the recommendation which would inform further policies by the federal government.

Adebomehin thanked Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun and the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, for their commitment to issues of surveying and geo-informatics.

In his address of welcome, the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said security matters were the affairs of not just the government alone, but all authorities of the government and every good citizen.

Fashola, represented by a staff of the ministry, Mr Robert Kuka, said that the theme of the conference was apt especially at a period where the country was being confronted with security challenges occasioned by various armed criminals.

He said that the ministry of works and housing would continue to employ geospatial skills in critical decisions, planning and implementation of projects.

Fashola, therefore, urged the participants to ventilate passionately on the theme and thematic areas for feasible recommendation that may inform decisions and action of government.

The Chairman of the Conference and Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Prof. Adebayo Banire, said the conference was timely and would provide solutions to security threats in the country.

Banire, represented by Prof. O. Daramola, said that the gathering was a clarion call for professionals and researchers to chat a way of securing the country from internal and external security challenges.

The President of Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) , Mr Clement Nwabichie , spoke on the issue of quackery among surveyors in the country and warned that the regulatory body would not spare anyone caught.

Nwabichie said that the regulatory body was working hard to ensure that its professional members adhere strictly to the laws that established the council.

The SURCON president said the conference resolution would assist in gathering, analysing and dissemination of geospatial information which would aid security agencies in tackling armed criminals in the country .

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was graced by Ooni of Ile-Ife , Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi , professiioners , researchers and key stakeholders with security personnel. (NAN)