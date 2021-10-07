FG refutes loss of life in Federal Secretariat’s fire incident

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Sequel to the fire outbreak that occurred at the Federal Secretariat (Federal Ministry of Education Wing) last night, the Federal Government has debunked the reports that said two people died, saying that no life was lost in the fire incident.

FG denied this in a statement signed by the Director Press, Federal Ministry of Education said two of the affected staff in the incident who have been hospitalised at the Maitama General Hospital in Abuja are in stable condition and are responding to treatment.

The statement said, six Directors of the Ministry who visited the victims at the Maitama General Hospital confirmed that the victims were not only coordinating well but also articulate in their speeches.

On the cause of the fire incident, statement quoted the Director as saying, preliminary investigation indicates that the fire incident may have been caused by a power surge, resulting to a spark from an air condition, which ignited the fire.

It said a Committee has been constituted with a view to investigate and determine the actual cause of the fire and to recommend measures to be taken to prevent similar incidents in future.

On the reports that two fire incidents occurred almost simultaneously at the Federal Secretariat, fueling speculations of sabotage, the statement said, the first incident occurred from an electrical malfunction of a car at the car park at the Federal Secretariat phase 1, adding that there was no Iink between the two incidents.



“Without prejudice to the work of the Committee, I would like to dispel speculations that there is an element of sabotage in the two incidents,” it said.

