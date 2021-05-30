FCTA demolishes Fulani settlement

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Joint Task (JTF) has demolished a Fulani Ruga settlement located very close Nnamdi Azikiwe International , Abuja.

Mr Ikharo , Chairman, FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, disclosed this on Sunday in Abuja, said this was due contravention of sanitation regulations.

He explained that the FCT Minister, Malam Bello, had expressed displeasure over the continuing contravention on in and out-bounds of the roads.

stressed that the road was a major gateway the city centre of the nation’s capital and therefore all occupants would have comply rules and regulations.

He disclosed that the minister, visited the affected areas two months ago with key stakeholders, had held consultations with both residents and community leaders to sensitise them on the need to remove all the contravention.

He added that two months notice was given to the affected people, but no compliance was recorded.

“The minister gave matching orders that the contraventions removed. Since then, we have been collaborating with district heads of the affected areas, giving them notices and .

“We have actually given them two months and there is no compliance and that is why we have come to remove the contraventions,” said.

He added that with the help of joint security task , the tempo of the exercise would maintained to ensure full compliance. (NAN)

